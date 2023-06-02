Horizen (ZEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.43 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Horizen has a market cap of $111.76 million and $2.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.13 or 0.00030091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00118039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,751,350 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

