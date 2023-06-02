Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.