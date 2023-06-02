HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 4,165 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90.

On Monday, April 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 10,254,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

