HSBC Upgrades Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to Buy

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 213 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.