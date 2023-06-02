Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.58.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$6.34. 1,253,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.