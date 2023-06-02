ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.36 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $228.93 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,772,736 coins and its circulating supply is 958,771,730 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,713,821.1732837 with 958,713,834.3559719 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23513129 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,895,930.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

