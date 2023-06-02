Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 12,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 125,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 29.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

