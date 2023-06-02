Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CFO James D. Gray Sells 5,000 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $105.56. 474,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,737. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

