Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Trading Down 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.82. 5,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

