InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IHT opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,369,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,973,035. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,634 shares of company stock worth $9,744,945. Corporate insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.