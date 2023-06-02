Insider Buying: Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Buys A$500,427.20 in Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAPGet Rating) insider Daniel Stefanetti bought 5,004,272 shares of Australian Agricultural Projects stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$500,427.20 ($327,076.60).

Australian Agricultural Projects Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Australian Agricultural Projects Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

