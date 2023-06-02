Insider Buying: Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Buys A$500,427.20 in Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Rating) insider Daniel Stefanetti bought 5,004,272 shares of Australian Agricultural Projects stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$500,427.20 ($327,076.60).
Australian Agricultural Projects Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Australian Agricultural Projects Company Profile
