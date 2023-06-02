Insider Buying: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) Director Sebastian Digrande acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,413.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 5,886,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 117.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

