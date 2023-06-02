Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,928.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 15,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 5,850 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,979.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 103,950 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,086,275.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,986.43.

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92.

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 611,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

