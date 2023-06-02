Insider Buying: Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX) Insider Buys A$37,281.00 in Stock

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Rating) insider Neil Sheather acquired 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,281.00 ($24,366.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 567.56.

Finexia Financial Group Limited provides funds management and broker trading services in Australia. The company operates through Finexia Securities, Finexia Plus, and FNX segments. It offers stock market trading and advisory services, including shares, options, and CFDs trading services; commercial lending services comprising project and development financing, distressed workouts, and strategic corporate advice; funds management, such as alternative investment opportunities; financial adviser licensing services; and corporate advisory services, including IPOs, capital raises, placements, corporate restructuring, and wholesale funding lines, as well as SMSF administration and investor education services.

