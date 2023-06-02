Insider Buying: Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($17.91) per share, for a total transaction of £347,760 ($429,757.79).

Alan Giddins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alan Giddins bought 3,625 shares of Hill & Smith stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($60,879.57).

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.17) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,368.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,296.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hill & Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 859 ($10.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,514 ($18.71). The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,227.27 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,303.03%.

HILS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.77) to GBX 1,490 ($18.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities upped their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.77) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.54) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

