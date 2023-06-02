Insider Buying: NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) Director David Stefansky bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $12,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,091 shares in the company, valued at $114,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NXGL stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 163.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%.
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
