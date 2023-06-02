Insider Buying: Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Insider Buys £26,000 in Stock

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) insider Cobus Loots purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,130.50).

Pan African Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 14.26 ($0.18) on Friday. Pan African Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27). The company has a market capitalization of £273.79 million, a PE ratio of 713.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.73.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.