Insider Buying: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.78 per share, with a total value of $494,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,758,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,016,017.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb bought 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.08 per share, with a total value of $448,345.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Corp Srb bought 1,348 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.87 per share, with a total value of $96,880.76.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 71,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

