Insider Buying: SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) CFO Purchases 164,636 Shares of Stock

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) CFO Paul Sykes acquired 164,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at $78,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 656,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.33. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringBig Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of SpringBig in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBIG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in SpringBig by 159.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

