Insider Buying: S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) Director Lewis W. Adkins, Jr. purchased 900 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,363.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,634.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
S&T Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of STBA stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
