Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells 3,668 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Block Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,759,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,961. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
