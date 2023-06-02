Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells 3,668 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Block Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,759,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,961. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.