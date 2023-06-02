Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells 97,459 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brian Herb sold 59,240 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $638,014.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $403,993.89.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Brian Herb sold 2,321 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $24,370.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

