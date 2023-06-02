Insider Selling: DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Insider Sells 42,497 Shares of Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $385,447.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 16,271 shares of DocGo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $146,764.42.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 300 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $2,721.00.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of DocGo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45.
DocGo Stock Performance
Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 380,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,217. The company has a market capitalization of $947.82 million, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
