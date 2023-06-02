Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,084,451.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,707,023.20.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.00. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

