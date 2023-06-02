Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 386 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 248,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $234.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SiTime by 16,539.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

