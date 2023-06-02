Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells $11,065.22 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $11,065.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $10,153.44.

Spire Global Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

