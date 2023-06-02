Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells 16,000,000 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Under Armour Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of UA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 3,843,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,894. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.61.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.
