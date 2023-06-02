Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells 16,000,000 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Under Armour Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of UA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 3,843,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,894. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

About Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Under Armour by 45.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Under Armour by 80.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 108,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 48,619 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 208.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Under Armour by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.