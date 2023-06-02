Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CFO Sells 46,901 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
VIZIO Stock Performance
Shares of VZIO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 629,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,468. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 923,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 273,312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 24.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 576,192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
