Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $50,299.90 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $50,299.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,015,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 11.8 %

ZVIA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.