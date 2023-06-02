Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Insmed’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

