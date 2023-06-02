Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading Up 1.3%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 110,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 52,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $282.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

