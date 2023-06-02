Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Down 3.4%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.69. 537,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 596,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Insider Activity

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 416,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.