Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Reiterates Rating at 22nd Century Group

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.52.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. 36,493,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,771,375. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

