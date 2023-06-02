Internet Computer Trading Down 1.9% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $18.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00017658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer's total supply is 498,897,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,426,011 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

