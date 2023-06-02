Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

OIA remained flat at $6.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.