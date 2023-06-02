Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,821,000 after buying an additional 96,071 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 53,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.87. 31,259,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,484,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.81. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $355.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

