Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.7% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,055. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

