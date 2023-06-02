Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VTN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.