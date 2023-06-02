Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,312,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the previous session’s volume of 471,068 shares.The stock last traded at $22.21 and had previously closed at $22.22.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,864,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after buying an additional 182,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,558,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

