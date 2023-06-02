IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 2,716,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,375,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IonQ by 513.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

