IOTA One Day Volume Reaches $15.30 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $557.83 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

