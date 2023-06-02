iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Trading Up 1.1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.72% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

