iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.44. 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,401. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

