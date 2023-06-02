iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 8.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.26. 1,570,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

