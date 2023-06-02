iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 801.2% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ESML stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 82,532 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.