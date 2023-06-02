iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESMLGet Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 801.2% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ESML stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 82,532 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.