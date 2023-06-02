iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $382.39

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $382.39 and last traded at $380.17, with a volume of 3176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $377.28.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.31 and a 200 day moving average of $317.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 466,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,550,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,661,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 169,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.