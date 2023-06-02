iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.67

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 12060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.74.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

