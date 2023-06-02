iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 107,714 shares.The stock last traded at $60.71 and had previously closed at $60.08.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

