iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.28

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 268169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 246,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.