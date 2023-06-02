iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,047,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 393,936 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 968,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 154,928 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 219,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

